There’s lesser-seen and then there’s Hukkle. György Pálfi’s bleakly amusing feature accrued various levels of cachet among the cinephile scene(s) in the 20 years since its debut, but even by today’s huge standards of availability has this Hungarian whatsit toiled without any notable North American release. (Somehow nearly wordless features built on atmosphere and intonations of plot struggle for exposure.)

All due credit to Dekanalog, who have acquired Hukkle (two decades hence!) for theatrical release this fall. We’re thrilled to debut a trailer that conveys Pálfi’s dialogue-light, chaos-heavy project and, one hopes, long-overdue waves of appreciation.

Find preview and poster below: