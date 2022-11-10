Fernando Trueba, director of the Oscar-winning Belle Époque and, more recently, The Queen of Spain, The Artist and the Model, and Chico & Rita, is back this year with the U.S. release of Memories of My Father. Set for a release on November 16—alongside the Quad Cinema’s retrospective “The Ages of Trueba: From Opera Prima to Memories of My Father,” taking place Nov. 14-17—we’re pleased to exclusively debut a new poster and clip from the acclaimed drama.

Based on Héctor Abad Faciolince’s book Oblivion. A Memoir, the film dramatizes the true story of Héctor Abad Gómez (Javier Cámara), a renowned Colombian doctor and human-rights activist in Medellín during the violent 1970s. Driven by sadness and rage after cancer takes the life of one of his daughters, he devotes himself to social and political causes without regard to his personal safety.

Also starring Whit Stillman (yes, that Whit Stillman), Patricia Tamayo, and Juan Pablo Urrego, Memories of My Father was a selection at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival. Check out the exclusive clip and poster, designed by Jenna & Justin DiPietro and Kevin Gaor, below.

Memories of My Father opens on November 16, courtesy of Cohen Media Group.