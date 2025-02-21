After watching Zodiac Killer Project, it’ll be hard to view any true-crime mystery documentary the same way again. But if there’s one filmmaker who could pull it off, it’s Errol Morris. Just a few months after this last documentary Separated, the legendary director has adapted Tom O’Neill and Dan Piepenbring’s CHAOS: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties, one of the crazier books I’ve read in recent years. Ahead of a March 7 release on Netflix, the first trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the brief synopsis: “Directed by Errol Morris, CHAOS: The Manson Murders untangles a web of conspiracy involving the CIA, LSD, Jack Ruby, the Manson Family, and Vincent Bugliosi, casting doubt on the official story of the 1960s’ most infamous killing spree.”

See the trailer below.