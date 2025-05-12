In a city where the rents are too high, the subways are too slow, and morale barely hovers above cope, repertory options might make such troubles worthwhile. So one thinks while looking over Mikio Naruse: The World Betrays Us, a career-spanning, 35mm-rich, two-cinema retrospective that began last weekend at Japan Society and will continue at Metrograph. It was my pleasure to sit down with those theaters’ respective programmers, Alexander Fee and Edo Choi, for a discussion of Naruse’s necessity in both theatrical and celluloid contexts, titles of particularly special note, and––most importantly––the best places to eat in each institution’s neighborhood.

On the subject of film programming, I’ll also note that my screening of Cymbeline (with filmmaker Michael Almereyda present for a Q&A) is this Friday––tickets may be purchased here.

Listen below and subscribe here:

Emulsion music courtesy of Lex Walton: “Love Theme From an Unreleased Film” from the album Giving It Up.