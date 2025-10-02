Ed Wood died the better part of a half-century ago, and to this day his reputation as the world’s worst filmmaker persists. Even in this era when seemingly everything can be reclaimed, few have made the effort for Plan 9 from Outer Space, Glen or Glenda, or Night of the Ghouls, making all the more compelling a new book that does so without necessarily making the case for Wood as a strictly speaking good filmmaker. The author is Will Sloan and the book Ed Wood: Made in Hollywood USA, which studies Wood’s filmography as a genuinely dream-like and ideologically… if not driven, then at least somewhat occupied with major questions of identity.

The work shows in Sloan’s book, which contains key biographical information, rundowns of Wood’s novelistic career, and a larger consideration of what constitutes a bad movie. I was extremely pleased to speak with him about these and sundry other subjects.

