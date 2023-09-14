Unless Taylor Swift’s concert film truly surprises, we imagine the trippiest film to arrive this year will be landing on the same release date of October 13. Eddie Alcazar’s Divinity premiered at Sundance Film Festival, backed by executive producer Steven Soderbergh, to claims of instant cult classic status and now Utopia and Sumerian have unveiled the trailer ahead of a release.

Starring Stephen Dorff, Moises Arias, Jason Genao, Karrueche Tran, Mike O’Hearn, Emily Willis, with Scott Bakula and Bella Throne, here’s the synopsis: “Set in an otherworldly human existence, scientist Sterling Pierce (Scott Bakula) dedicated his life to the quest for immortality, slowly creating the building blocks of a groundbreaking serum named “Divinity.” Jaxxon Pierce (Stephen Dorff), his son, now controls and manufactures his father’s once-benevolent dream. Society on this barren planet has been entirely perverted by the supremacy of the drug, whose true origins are shrouded in mystery. Two mysterious brothers (Moises Arias and Jason Genao) arrive with a plan to abduct the mogul, and with the help of a seductive woman named Nikita (Karrueche Tran), they will be set on a path hurtling toward true immortality.”

Michael Frank said in his review, “Divinity can best be described as a “brain trip,” a film that acts as an upgraded ’80s B-movie. Eddie Alcazar’s futuristic, violent drama follows two brothers as they hold a scientist, the man who helped invent an everlasting-life drug called Divinity, hostage in his mansion. At times it’s beautiful to watch, shot in a shadow-focused black-and-white and set amongst a deserted landscape recalling Mad Max. Other times it’s grotesque, highlighting the disgusting physical and financial greed of a drug that’s been flooded across the world. Always, Acalazar’s film is inventive and singular.”

See the trailer below.

Divinity opens in theaters on October 13.