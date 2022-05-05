One of the more entertaining films I saw back at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival was the punk rock rom-com Dinner in America. Directed by Adam Carter Rehmeier (Jonas, The Bunny Game), the film has now finally received U.S. distribution via the newly-launched company Best & Final Releasing. Ahead of a theatrical release on May 27 and on June 7, the new trailer and poster have now arrived.

The film follows an on-the-lam punk rocker (Kyle Gallner) and a young woman (Emily Skeggs) obsessed with his band who go on an unexpected and epic journey together through the decaying suburbs of the American Midwest. Also starring Griffin Gluck, Pat Healy, Mary Lynn Rajskub, David Yow, Hannah Marks, Nick Chinlund, and Lea Thompson, see the trailer below.

Dinner in America opens in select theaters on May 27 and arrives digitally on June 7.