One of the more entertaining films I saw back at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival was the punk rock rom-com Dinner in America. Directed by Adam Rehmeier (Jonas, The Bunny Game) and produced by Ben Stiller and Ross Putman (Plus One, The Violent Heart), the film surprisingly still hasn’t been picked up for a U.S. release, but it’s now arriving in the U.K. and the first trailer has landed for the occasion.

In a dreary Midwestern suburb, aggro punk rocker Simon (Kyle Gallner) finds himself on the run again after a bout of arson and a close call with the police. A chance encounter with the spirited and socially awkward Patty (Emily Skeggs) provides him a place to lay low. As the two embark on a series of misadventures, they begin to realize they have a lot more in common than they first expected.

Watch below.

Dinner in America is now available digitally in the UK.