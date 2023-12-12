Since it took Hollywood executives far too long to get their shit together and pay writers and actors what they deserve, a number of major 2023 films were delayed. Thus Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two, once set to arrive November 3, is officially a 2024 release, opening on March 1, and now the new trailer has arrived. This comes on the heels of a runtime revealed at 2 hours and 46 minutes, 11 minutes longer than its predecessor.

“The first movie was more meditative and contemplative. We were following a young man discovering a new planet, a new culture,” Villeneuve, who hopes to make a trilogy with Dune: Messiah next, told Total Film Magazine. “The second movie… it’s more of an action film than the first part. It’s more muscular.”

Led by Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Léa Seydoux, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem, here’s the synopsis: “Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

See the trailer below.

Dune: Part Two opens on March 1.