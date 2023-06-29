With Indy, Barbie, Ethan Hunt, and Oppy taking over our cinema screens over the next month or so, we’re bound to get a major look at upcoming blockbusters, the biggest of which has arrived today. Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two, set to arrive on November 3, has now unveiled an epic new three-minute trailer.

Led by Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Léa Seydoux, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem, we’ll be curious if WB feels the need to give this sequel the fall festival tour as they did the previous entry. If so, we should start to get those announcements soon.

Here’s the synopsis: “Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

See the trailer below.

Dune: Part Two opens on November 3.