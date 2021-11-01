At the age of 81, Dario Argento returned to movie-making with his first film in a decade, Dark Glasses. Marking his first feature film since 2012’s Dracula 3D, the project is in the vein of a classic Giallo tale, described as “a gripping, shocking thriller” and the first image has arrived today following a shoot that wrapped this summer in Rome.

ScreenDaily has debuted the first image, seen above, which indeed lives up to its title. The film was shot by Matteo Cocco and follows a serial killer who preys on prostitutes as he sets his sights on Diana (Ilenia Pastorelli). As he pursues her, he causes a car crash in which she is blinded and 10-year-old Chin’s entire family dies. Despite her blindness, Diane resolves to take the boy in. But the killer is still on the loose…

“She’s an adult and blind, he’s too young to get by on his own. In addition, two different cultures: she is Italian, the child is Chinese. This combination is the engine of Dark Glasses,” Argento said. “The film represents my desire to explore two worlds: hers, we know it; his is more mysterious, and it will let us enter the neighbourhoods, houses and customs of the Chinese community in Rome, where they created a real ‘Chinatown.'”

Wild Bunch International, who will be showing footage at AFM, expects a 2022 premiere for Dark Glasses, which also stars Andrea Zhang and Asia Argento.