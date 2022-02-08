Marking his first feature film in a decade, Dario Argento is back this week with the world premiere of Dark Glasses, taking place this Friday at Berlinale. In the vein of a classic Giallo tale, a brief new teaser has now arrived which indeed features buckets of blood and reveals an Italian release later this month––though we’re still awaiting U.S. release news.

The film was shot by Matteo Cocco and follows a serial killer who preys on prostitutes as he sets his sights on Diana (Ilenia Pastorelli). As he pursues her, he causes a car crash in which she is blinded and 10-year-old Chin’s entire family dies. Despite her blindness, Diane resolves to take the boy in. But the killer is still on the loose…

See the Berlinale synopsis below, followed by the teaser and Carpenter-inspired poster.