Among the greatest theatrical experiences I’ve had across the last few years is during our Dario Argento retrospective at Film at Lincoln Center, in which the Italian horror maestro visited to present new restorations of his classics. 2024 now brings another opportunity to celebrate his legendary career as Simone Scafidi’s documentary Dario Argento Panico will arrive on Shudder on February 2. Featuring interviews with Dario Argento, Asia Argento, Fiore Argento, Nicolas Winding Refn, Gaspar Noè, Guillermo Del Toro, Michel Savia, Lamberto Bava, and Franco Ferrini, the first teaser has now arrived providing a little peek at some highlights.

Here’s the synopsis: “In the secluded ambiance of hotel rooms, Dario Argento crafted his greatest cinematic creations, seeking solace from the outside world to delve into his nightmares. Now, he finds himself in a hotel room to return to the very setting that ignited his creative fervor to conclude his latest script and participate in an intimate interview, all while being followed by a film crew documenting his life for a movie about his illustrious career.”

Watch the trailer below, and if you’re in NYC, IFC Center will also be celebrating the director starting January 31st at an 11-film retrospective, also including the documentary and his recent starring role in Vortex.

Dario Argento Panico arrives on February 2 on Shudder.