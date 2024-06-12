Writer-director Nicole Riegel is following up her 2020 directorial debut coming-of-age drama Holler with another story of a young woman finding her way in the world, this time scored and produced by the famed musical brothers Aaron and Bryce Dessner. Her new film, titled Dandelion, premiered at the 2024 SXSW Film Festival and will be released in theaters nationwide on July 12. Starring KiKi Layne of If Beale Street Could Talk as well as Thomas Doherty and Melanie Nicholls-King, the first trailer has arrived ahead of the release.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Dandelion (KiKi Layne), a struggling Cincinnati singer-songwriter in a downward spiral, takes a last-ditch-effort gig at a motorcycle rally in South Dakota where she meets Casey (Thomas Doherty), a guitarist who walked away from his dream long ago. As Dandelion joins Casey’s nomadic group of struggling musicians, the kindred spirits make music together and strike up a whirlwind romance. The experience moves Dandelion from a narrow view of success to a deeper appreciation of their artistic journey, and the discovery of a voice that is authentically her own.”

Watch the trailer below: