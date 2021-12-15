As 2021 reaches its merciful end we are only happy to look forward—towards March, mainly, and what Criterion’s planning as spring springs. The 4K stride continues with Jean-Pierre Melville’s Le Cercle Rouge, which screened this summer in (from what I’ve heard) a splendid restoration, and Scorsese’s The Last Waltz, my 2008 Blu-ray of which is perhaps no longer up to snuff. Will Neil Young’s coke snot come clearer in 2,160 pixels?

Aldrich’s Flight of the Phoenix joins while some pretty deep cuts are added to the collection: Hungarian filmmaker Márta Mészáros’s Adoption and Theodore Witcher’s Love Jones.

See artwork below and further details on all titles here: