Following up her road trip epic American Honey, Andrea Arnold turned to something with a far smaller scale. Cow, which arrives in the U.S. on April 8 in theaters and on VOD, follows the life of a dairy cow named Luma residing on an English cattle farm. Capturing birthing, milking, and mating, the documentary premiered at Cannes last year and now the U.S. trailer has arrived ahead of next month’s release from IFC Films.

Ed Frankl said in his review, “Andrea Arnold, director of stylized social-realist dramas like Red Road and Fish Tank, takes a drastic turn with an in-your-face documentary about a farmyard cow. Yet despite a lo-fi, handheld-camera cragginess, it still has something of the lyricism that marks so much of her work, going back to the Oscar-winning short Wasp. Arnold’s camera meets cattle at eye-level, as close to the animal’s point-of-view as possible, to follow a milking cow named Luma. Her life is bleak: birthing calves who are then immediately removed from her embrace so that humans can use her milk.”

See the trailer below and read our interview with Arnold here.

Cow opens in theaters and on VOD on April 8.