It’s nice when promises are kept, nicer yet when those promises are a new Claire Denis movie shooting in a matter of months. Following September’s report that she’d roll cameras on Le Cri des Gardes (The Cry of the Guards) in January, Deadline informs us the previously involved Riley Keough has been swapped for Mia McKenna-Bruce (How to Have Sex) as the project rolls cameras as soon as next week. She’ll be playing Leoné, mentioned in this plot description from autumn:

“As project supervisor Horn is welcoming his young partner Léone into the hut he shares with young and impetuous engineer Cal, a black man called Alboury appears outside the railings surrounding their quarters. Inflexible, hovering like a ghost in the darkness, he is determined to stay there until they return the body of his brother to him, who was killed on the site.”

Matt Dillon and Isaach de Bankolé are still set to lead the project (which may or not revert to its prior title The Fence, assuming all involved want a limper, less-engaging name to sell a movie off) written by Denis, Suzanne Lindon (writer-director of Spring Blossom and daughter of longtime collaborator Vincent Lindon), and Andrew Litvack (Stars at Noon).