It’s rare we cover music videos––mostly those with a major name behind the camera. But no smaller an auteur label could be applied to Sparks, as sui generis as any force in popular music and with whom I spoke twice in 2021 on the occasion of films by Edgar Wright and Leos Carax. (Also this is my place to populate with whatever I like and the release of an album is cause for celebration equal with almost any movie.) With their new album The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte arriving May 26, the first single (and title track) has received proper video treatment.

All justification’s in place without the inclusion of Lydia Tár, who has begun a recovery cycle after events from last year. Say what you will about supporting cancelled artists; possibly, also, this is just Cate Blanchett and I’m getting signals crossed. Whatecer the case: good on Ron and Russell Mael for releasing the most abrasive pop song ever composed by men in their mid-to-late 70s.

Watch below: