Following the main lineup, Quinzaine des Réalisateurs aka Directors’ Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival has unveiled their 2022 slate. Featuring the already-announced opening film, Scarlet, from Martin Eden director Pietro Marcello, the lineup also includes Mia Hansen-Løve’s One Fine Morning, Alice Winocour’s Paris Memories, Mark Jenkin’s Bait follow-up Enys Men, Anna Rose Holmer & Saela Davis’ God’s Creatures, João Pedro Rodrigues’ Will-o’-the-Wisp, Véréna Paravel & Lucien Castaing-Taylor’s De Humani Corporis Fabrica, and Alex Garland’s Men, which will arrive in the U.S. soon after its Cannes premiere.
See the lineup below.
Scarlet by Pietro Marcello – Opening Film
1976 by Manuela Martelli
The Water by Elena López Riera
The Dam by Ali Cherri
The Super 8 Years by Annie Ernaux & David Ernaux-Briot
Ashkal by Youssef Chebbi
The Five Devils by Léa Mysius
De Humani Corporis Fabrica by Véréna Paravel & Lucien Castaing-Taylor
Continental Drift (South) by Lionel Baier
Enys Men by Mark Jenkin
Falcon Lake by Charlotte Le Bon
Will-o’-the-Wisp by João Pedro Rodrigues
Funny Pages by Owen Kline
God’s Creatures by Anna Rose Holmer & Saela Davis
Harkis by Philippe Faucon
Men by Alex Garland
The Mountain by Thomas Salvador
Pamfir by Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk
The Green Perfume by Nicolas Pariser – Closing Film
Paris Memories by Alice Winocour
Under the Fig Trees by Erige Sehiri
One Fine Morning by Mia Hansen-Løve
A Male by Fabian Hernández