Following the main lineup, Quinzaine des Réalisateurs aka Directors’ Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival has unveiled their 2022 slate. Featuring the already-announced opening film, Scarlet, from Martin Eden director Pietro Marcello, the lineup also includes Mia Hansen-Løve’s One Fine Morning, Alice Winocour’s Paris Memories, Mark Jenkin’s Bait follow-up Enys Men, Anna Rose Holmer & Saela Davis’ God’s Creatures, João Pedro Rodrigues’ Will-o’-the-Wisp, Véréna Paravel & Lucien Castaing-Taylor’s De Humani Corporis Fabrica, and Alex Garland’s Men, which will arrive in the U.S. soon after its Cannes premiere.

Scarlet by Pietro Marcello – Opening Film

1976 by Manuela Martelli

The Water by Elena López Riera

The Dam by Ali Cherri

The Super 8 Years by Annie Ernaux & David Ernaux-Briot

Ashkal by Youssef Chebbi

The Five Devils by Léa Mysius

De Humani Corporis Fabrica by Véréna Paravel & Lucien Castaing-Taylor

Continental Drift (South) by Lionel Baier

Enys Men by Mark Jenkin

Falcon Lake by Charlotte Le Bon

Will-o’-the-Wisp by João Pedro Rodrigues

Funny Pages by Owen Kline

God’s Creatures by Anna Rose Holmer & Saela Davis

Harkis by Philippe Faucon

Men by Alex Garland

The Mountain by Thomas Salvador

Pamfir by Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk

The Green Perfume by Nicolas Pariser – Closing Film

Paris Memories by Alice Winocour

Under the Fig Trees by Erige Sehiri

One Fine Morning by Mia Hansen-Løve

A Male by Fabian Hernández