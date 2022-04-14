After a skipped year and then a delayed year, the Cannes Film Festival is now back in its usual spring slot, taking place May 17 through 28. After many rumors and reports, festival director Thierry Frémaux has now unveiled the main lineup for this 75th Edition.
Featuring new work from David Cronenberg, Claire Denis, Park Chan-wook, Kelly Reichardt, George Miller, James Gray, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Cristian Mungiu, Arnaud Desplechin, Dardennes, Ruben Östlund, and more, it’s quite a promising slate. There was no mention of David Lynch, but Olivier Assayas will also be showing part of his new TV show adaptation of Irma Vep and Ethan Coen will debut his first documentary (on Jerry Lee Lewis), while studio offerings Top Gun: Maverick and Elvis were re-confirmed.
Opening
Z, Michel Hazanavicius (out of competition)
Competition
The Almond Tree, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
Armageddon Time, James Gray
Boy From Heaven, Tarik Saleh
Broker, Hirokazu Kore-eda
Brother and Sister, Arnaud Desplechin
Close, Lucas Dhont
Crimes of the Future, David Cronenberg
Decision to Leave, Park Chan-wook
Eo, Jerzy Skolimowski
Holy Spider, Ali Abbasi
Leila’s Brothers, Saeed Roustaee
Nostalgia, Mario Martone
RMN, Cristian Mungiu
Showing Up, Kelly Reichardt
Stars at Noon, Claire Denis
Tchaïkovski’s Wife, Kirill Serebrennikov
Tori and Lokita, Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne
Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund
Un Certain Regard
All the People I’ll Never Be, Davy Chou
Beast, Riley Keough and Gina Gammell
Burning Days, Emin Alper
Butterfly Vision, Maksim Nakonechnyi
Corsage, Marie Kruetzer
Domingo and the Mist, Ariel Escalante Meza
Joyland, Saim Sadiq
Metronom, Alexandru Belc
Plan 75, Hayakawa Chie
Rodeo, Lola Quivoron
Sick of Myself, Kristoffer Borgli
The Silent Twins, Agnieszka Smocynska
The Stranger, Thomas M. Wright
Godland, Hlynur Pálmason
The Worst, Lise Akora and Romane Gueret
Out of Competition
Elvis, Baz Luhrmann
Mascarade, Nicolas Bedos
November, Cédric Jimenez
Three Thousand Years of Longing, George Miller
Top Gun: Maverick, Joseph Kosinski
Midnight Screenings
Fumer Fait Tousser, Quentin Dupieux
Hunt, Lee Jung-Jae
Moonage Daydream, Brett Morgen
Special Screenings
All That Breathes, Shaunak Sen
The Natural History of Destruction, Sergei Loznitsa
Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind, Ethan Coen
Cannes Premiere
Dodo, Panos H. Koutras
Irma Vep, Olivier Assayas
Nightfall, Marco Bellocchio
Nos Frangins, Rachid Bouchareb