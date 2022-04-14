After a skipped year and then a delayed year, the Cannes Film Festival is now back in its usual spring slot, taking place May 17 through 28. After many rumors and reports, festival director Thierry Frémaux has now unveiled the main lineup for this 75th Edition.

Featuring new work from David Cronenberg, Claire Denis, Park Chan-wook, Kelly Reichardt, George Miller, James Gray, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Cristian Mungiu, Arnaud Desplechin, Dardennes, Ruben Östlund, and more, it’s quite a promising slate. There was no mention of David Lynch, but Olivier Assayas will also be showing part of his new TV show adaptation of Irma Vep and Ethan Coen will debut his first documentary (on Jerry Lee Lewis), while studio offerings Top Gun: Maverick and Elvis were re-confirmed.

Explore below.

Opening

Z, Michel Hazanavicius (out of competition)

Competition

The Almond Tree, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi

Armageddon Time, James Gray

Boy From Heaven, Tarik Saleh

Broker, Hirokazu Kore-eda

Brother and Sister, Arnaud Desplechin

Close, Lucas Dhont

Crimes of the Future, David Cronenberg

Watch the first teasers here.

Decision to Leave, Park Chan-wook

Eo, Jerzy Skolimowski

Holy Spider, Ali Abbasi

Leila’s Brothers, Saeed Roustaee

Nostalgia, Mario Martone

RMN, Cristian Mungiu

Showing Up, Kelly Reichardt

Stars at Noon, Claire Denis

Tchaïkovski’s Wife, Kirill Serebrennikov

Tori and Lokita, Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne

Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

Un Certain Regard

All the People I’ll Never Be, Davy Chou

Beast, Riley Keough and Gina Gammell

Burning Days, Emin Alper

Butterfly Vision, Maksim Nakonechnyi

Corsage, Marie Kruetzer

Domingo and the Mist, Ariel Escalante Meza

Joyland, Saim Sadiq

Metronom, Alexandru Belc

Plan 75, Hayakawa Chie

Rodeo, Lola Quivoron

Sick of Myself, Kristoffer Borgli

The Silent Twins, Agnieszka Smocynska

The Stranger, Thomas M. Wright

Godland, Hlynur Pálmason

The Worst, Lise Akora and Romane Gueret

Out of Competition

Elvis, Baz Luhrmann

Mascarade, Nicolas Bedos

November, Cédric Jimenez

Three Thousand Years of Longing, George Miller

Top Gun: Maverick, Joseph Kosinski

Midnight Screenings

Fumer Fait Tousser, Quentin Dupieux

Hunt, Lee Jung-Jae

Moonage Daydream, Brett Morgen

Special Screenings

All That Breathes, Shaunak Sen

The Natural History of Destruction, Sergei Loznitsa

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind, Ethan Coen

Cannes Premiere

Dodo, Panos H. Koutras

Irma Vep, Olivier Assayas

Nightfall, Marco Bellocchio

Nos Frangins, Rachid Bouchareb