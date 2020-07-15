One of the most interesting sections of Cannes Film Festival each year is their Classics section, which is made up of new restorations and filmmaking-related documentaries. The lineup often gives a look ahead at what classic and overlooked films may be getting new Blu-ray editions, as well as digital debuts, and theatrical re-releases. Following the reveal of Cannes-selected premieres this year, they’ve now unveiled their Classics lineup.

This year’s slate, made up of 25 features and 7 documentaries, will screen at the Lumière festival in Lyon (October 10-18, 2020) and by the Rencontres Cinématographiques de Cannes (November, 23-26, 2020). Leading the pack, and announced a few months ago, is the new 20th anniversary restoration of In the Mood for Love by Wong Kar-wai. Also in the lineup is 60th anniversary restorations of Jean-Luc Godard’s Breathless and Michelangelo Antonioni’s L’Avventura, while a selection of Federico Fellini classics have been restored for this 100th birthday.

Peter Wollen’s Friendship’s Death, which marks Tilda Swinton’s first role, has been restored, as have films by Melvin Van Peebles, Pier Paolo Pasolini, Glauber Rocha, Lino Brocka, Joan Micklin Silver, Hu Sang, and more. New documentaries about Wim Wenders and John Belushi are also part of the lineup.

See the announcement below.

The 2020 Program

In the Mood for Love (2000, 1h38, Hong Kong) by Wong Kar-wai

The 4k restoration of the film made from the original negative was lead by Criterion and L’Immagine Ritrovata under the supervision of Wong Kar-wai. In the Mood for Love, by Hong Kong director Wong Kar-wai, made its lead actor Tony Leung win the Male Interpretation Prize. French theatrical distribution: The Jokers Films, date of release: December 2, 2020.

Actress Tilda Switon in her first big screen role to pay tribute to film director and film theorist Peter Wollen. It will be the rediscovery of a rare work.

Friendship’s Death (1987, 1h12, United Kingdom) by Peter Wollen

Presented by the British Film Institute (BFI). The 4K remastering by the BFI National Archive was from the original Standard 16mm colour negative. The soundtrack was digitised directly from the original 35mm final mix magnetic master track. The remastering was undertaken in collaboration with the film’s producer, Rebecca O’Brien and cinematographer, Witold Stok.

The Story of a Three-Day Pass (La Permission) (1967, 1h27, France) by Melvin Van Peebles

Presented by IndieCollect and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The restoration of The Story of a Three-Day Pass (La Permission) was funded by a grant from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The original film elements were found by the IndieCollect team during its inventory of Melvin Van Peebles’ New York apartment and storage facility. To create the restoration, the IndieCollect team used a 5K Kinetta Archival Scanner to digitally capture the 35mm Interpositive of the American version and combined it with elements scanned from the French version. Color grading and restoration were completed in-house by Oskar Miarka, and the titles were recreated by Cameron Haffner. Sandra Schulberg translated the French dialogue and new English subtitles were created.

Lyulskiy dozhd (July Rain / Pluie de juillet) (1966, 1h48, Russia) by Marlen Khutsiev

Presented by Mosfilm Cinema Concern. Source material: negative. 4K digital restoration. Restored by: Mosfilm Cinema Concern. Producer of restoration: Karen Shakhnazarov. Year of restoration: 2020.

Quand les femmes ont pris la colère (1977, 1h15, France) by Soizick Chappedelaine and René Vautier

Presented by Ciaofilm. The film was scanned in 4K and restored in 2K from the original 16mm negative. Image works carried out by ECLAIR Classics and by L.E.DIAPASON for the sound under the supervision of Moïra Chappedelaine-Vautier with the support of the CNC, the Cinémathèque de Bretagne and the Région Bretagne. French theatrical distribution in 2021. DVD / Blu-ray release by Les Mutins de Pangée and in VOD on Cinémutins in 2021.

Préparez vos mouchoirs (Get Out Your Handkerchiefs) (1977, 1h50, France) by Bertrand Blier

Presented by TF1 Studio and Orange Studio / CAPAC. 4K Restoration from the picture negative and the French magnetic soud track, supervised by Bertrand Blier. Digital works carried out by Eclair laboratory in 2019.

Hester Street (1973, 1h30, USA) by Joan Micklin Silver

Presented by Cohen Film Collection. The primary source element for the restoration of Hester Street was the original 35mm camera negative. Brief sections of duplicate negative, in particular the opening title sequence with burned in titles, were cut into the original negative in order to produce the original release prints. 4K scanning and restoration work was carried out by DuArt Media Services in New York.

Ko to tamo peva ? (Who’s Singing Over There? / Qui chante là-bas ?) (1980, 1h26, Serbia) by Slobodan Šijan

Presented by Malavida Films. Restoration from the picture and sound negative. Scanning: Arriscan. Supervision: Slobodan Šijan with Milorad Glusica. Sound restored by Aleksandar Stojsin. French theatrical distribution: Malavida Films, date of release: October 21, 2020.

Prae dum (Black Silk) (1961, 1h58, Thailand) by R.D. Pestonji

Presented by Film Archive Thailand (Public Organization). 4K Scan and 4K Restoration from the original 35mm negative (preserved by Film Archive Thailand). Restoration made and financed by Film Archive Thailand and Thai Ministry of Culture. Mastered in 4K for Digital Projection.

Zhu Fu (New Year Sacrifice) (1956, 1h40, China) by Hu Sang

Presented by Shanghai International Film Festival and China Film Archive. 4K Scan and 4K Digital Restoration from the original 35mm image negative and sound negative (preserved by China Film Archive). Restoration made by China Film Archive. Co-financed by Shanghai International Film Festival and Jaeger-LeCoultre. Mastered in 4K for Digital Projection.

Feldobott kő (Upthrown Stone / La Pierre lancée) (1968, 1h25, Hungary) by Sándor Sára

Presented by National Film Institute – Film Archive – Hongrie. The 4K digital restoration was carried out as part of ‘The long-term restoration program of Hungarian film heritage” of the National Film Institute – Film Archive. The restoration was made using the original image and sound negatives by the National Film Institute – Filmlab. The Digital grading was supervised by Sándor Sára. Collaborating partner: Hungarian Society of Cinematographers.

Neige (1981, 1h30, France) by Juliet Berto and Jean-Henri Roger

Presented by JHR Films. First 4k digital restoration submitted by JHR Films with the support of the CNC et de l’image animée. The restoration was carried out at L’Image Retrouvée laboratory in Bologna and in Paris. French theatrical distribution: JHR Films, date of release: spring 2021.

Bambaru Avith (The Wasps Are Here) (1978, 2h, Sri Lanka) by Dharmasena Pathiraja

Presented by Asian Film Archive. 4K film and sound restoration was carried out by L’Immagine Ritrovata using the sole-surviving 35mm film positive. The raw and restored 4K scans, a new 35mm picture and sound negatives, and a new positive print of the restored version of the film have been produced and are preserved by the Asian Film Archive.

Bayanko: Kapit sa patalim (Bayan Ko) (1984, 1h48, Philippines / France) by Lino Brocka

Presented by Le Chat qui fume. First 4k digital restoration submitted by Le Chat qui fume. Scanning made at VDM laboratory and restoration carried out by Le Chat qui fume in Paris. French theatrical distribution and Blu-ray / UHD release: Le Chat qui fume, date of release: February 2021.

La Poupée (1962, 1h34, France) by Jacques Baratier

Presented by the CNC. Sound and image digital work of restoration executed by the CNC and carried out by Hiventy. Follow-up by the CNC and supervised by Diane Baratier. Digital restoration made from 4K scans of the original negative. A 35mm print from the digital restoration was released. French distribution: Tamasa Distribution.

Sanatorium pod klepsydra (The Hourglass Sanatory / La Clepsydre) (1973, 2h04, Poland) by Wojciech J. Has

Presented by Polish Film Classics. 4k Scan and 2K restoration carried out by DI Factory and the reKino team by keeping the guidelines of DOP Witold Sobociński (this restoration is dedicated to him) who could eventually achieve the image he wished to obtain in 1973. Artistic supervision: cinematographer Piotr Sobociński Jr. Right-owners: WFDiF. French Blu-ray release: Malavida Films, date of release: May 2021.

L’Amérique insolite (America as Seen by a Frenchman) (1959, 1h30, France) by François Reichenbach

Presented by Les Films du jeudi. Restoration carried out at Hiventy: 4K scan – 2K restoration from the original negatives.

Deveti krug (The Ninth Circle / Neuvième cercle) (1960, 1h37, Croatia) by France Štiglic

Digital restoration in 2K presented by Croatian Cinematheque – Croatian State Archives with the support of Croatian Audiovisual Centre. Restoration performed by Ater and Klik Film studios in Zagreb, Croatia.

Muhammad Ali the Greatest (1974, 2h03, France) by William Klein

Presented by Films Paris New York and ARTE. First digital 2K restoration from the original 16mm negative scanned in 4K carried out with the support of the CNC. Image works were carried out by ECLAIR Classics and by L.E.DIAPASON for the sound.

Martin Scorsese’s The Film Foundation celebrates its 30th birthday

Martin Scorsese’s The Film Foundation has strived to preserve the world’s cinematographic heritage and has offered us masterpieces, rare films and has supported the preservation and restoration of cinema, ensuring its survival for future generations with passion and fervor since 1990. This year, Pier Paolo Pasolini will be honored and a legendary believed to be lost Iranian film will be presented by The Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project.

Accattone (Accatone) (1961, 1h57, Italy) by Pier Paolo Pasolini

Presented by The Film Foundation. Restored by the Cineteca di Bologna at L’Immagine Ritrovata laboratory and The Film Foundation. Funding provided by the Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation.

Shatranje bad (The Game Chess of the Wind) (1976, 1h33, Iran) by Mohammad Reza Aslani

Presented by The Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project. Restored by Cineteca di Bologna at L’Immagine Ritrovata and The Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project. Funding provided by the Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation.

Federico 100!

From the filmmaker who stepped away from the Competition at the Festival de Cannes after his Palme d’Or in 1960, here is the all newly restored for the occasion film which enabled him to win the Oscar for best foreign film in 1954, along with his first film in a stunning restoration and a furiously original documentary. Federico Fellini will be celebrated in his favorite and a festival close to his heart.

La strada (1956, 1h48, Italy) by Federico Fellini

Presented by The Criterion Collection and The Film Foundation. Restored in 4K resolution by the Criterion Collection and The Film Foundation at Cineteca di Bologna’s L’Immagine Ritrovata laboratory from a 35mm dupe negative preserved by Beta Film GmbH. Restoration funding provided by Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Luci del varietà (Les feux du music-hall) (1950, 1h37, Italie) by Alberto Lattuada and Federico Fellini

Presented by Fondazione Cineteca di Bologna. Restored in 4K by Fondazione Cineteca di Bologna at L’Immagine Ritrovata laboratory, with funding provided by Ministero per i beni e le attività culturali e per il turismo. Restoration carried out within the “Fellini 100 Project”, promoted by Fondazione Cineteca di Bologna, CSC-Cineteca Nazionale and Istituto Luce-Cinecittà.

Fellini degli Spiriti (Fellini of the Spirits) by Anselma dell’Olio (1h40, Italy / Belgium)

Presented by Mad Entertainment, Rai Cinema and Walking the Dog with Rai Com and Arte. Powerful, close to the reverie dear to director Federico Fellini’s heart, this surprising and original documentary takes us into the whirlwind of the work of this genius through the prism of dreams and minds.

À Bout de souffle and L’Avventura turn 60

À Bout de souffle (Breathless) (1960, 1h29, France) by Jean-Luc Godard

Presented by Studiocanal. 4K scan and restoration by Studiocanal with the help of the CNC from the original cut picture negative and the interpositive from that period. An approved-print by DOP Raoul Coutard produced in 2009 when the previous analog restoration was carried out was used for color grading reference. Sound restoration from the original sound negative. Laboratory: L’Image Retrouvée. French theatrical distribution: Carlotta Films, date of release: October-November 2020. Video release: collector edition UHD+Blu-ray on November 4, 2020.

L’Avventura (1960, 2h20, Italy / France) by Michelangelo Antonioni

Presented by Cinématographique Lyre and Théâtre du temple. 4K Restoration in its uncut version Cinématographique Lyre company, original coproducer of the film, with the support of the CNC and the Cinémathèque française. Works carried out by the teams of the L’Immagine Ritrovata (Bologna) and Hiventy (Boulogne-Billancourt) laboratories. French theatrical distribution: Théâtre du temple, date of release: November 2020.

Documentaries 2020

Wim Wenders, Desperado by Eric Friedler and Andreas Frege (2h, Germany)

About Wim Wenders: a rich and captivating journey in a large-scale documentary where many artists (Ry Cooder, Patti Smith, Dennis Hopper) express themselves. Presented by Studio Hamburg Enterprises.

Alida: In Her Own Words (Alida) by Mimmo Verdesca (1h45, Italy)

Director Mimmo Verdesca paints with great subtlety and great affection the portrait of an Italian actress with an extraordinary destiny and talent: Alida Valli. Presented by Venicefilm, Kublai Film, Istituto Luce-Cinecittà, Rai Cinema.

Charlie Chaplin, le génie de la liberté (Charlie Chaplin, The Genius of Liberty) by François Aymé and Yves Jeuland, directed by Yves Jeuland (2h25, two parts: 1h05 and 1h20, France)

A definitive documentary with Mathieu’s Amalric narration voice over. Presented by Kuiv productions in association with Lobster films and France télévisions.

Be Water by Bao Nguyen (1h44, USA)

Bruce Lee: the legend, the martial artist, the actor, the Asian man who conquered the world. Always present in our hearts of moviegoers, the fighter as you have never seen him with archives from his family’s personal collection. Presented by ESPN and Dogwoof. The film was presented as a world premiere at Sundance Film Festival in January 2020.

BELUSHI by R.J. Cutler (1h48, USA)

The Blues Brothers star whose name evokes the American comedy of the late 70s. Without any onscreen speaker, a real inventory of everything that can exist and that we had never seen on John Belushi, an unequaled exploration of the career of this great actor with such crazy energy. Presented by Passion Pictures Films and Showtime Documentary Films.

Antena da raça by Paloma Rocha and Luís Abramo (1h20, Brazil)

Presented by Paloma Rocha Produções Artísticas e Cinematográficas (Paloma Cinematográfica) and Luba Filmes. In 1979 Glauber Rocha hosts a television program where he begins a real political street fight, going out to be close to the people. The Brazil of yesterday dialogues with the Brazil of today in this remarkable documentary about film history and contemporary Brazil.