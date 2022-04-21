After the initial announcement, the 2022 Cannes Film Festival has added a handful of new titles across its various sections. Most notably, Albert Serra’s newest feature Pacifiction – Tourment sur les îles (pictured above, and previously going by the title Bora Bora) is now in competition, as well as the latest film from Montparnasse Bienvenüe director Léonor Serraille. Also added is Serge Bozon’s Don Juan, starring Virginie Efira and Tahar Rahim, in the Cannes Premiere section, while Louis Garrel’s L’Innocent will premiere out of competition. Check out all the additions below.

COMPETITION

LE OTTO MONTAGNE Charlotte Vandermeersch, Felix Van Groeningen (Italy/Belgium)

UN PETIT FRÈRE Léonor Serraille (France)

TOURMENT SUR LES ÎLES Albert Serra (Spain)

CANNES PREMIÈRE

DON JUAN Serge Bozon (France)

LA NUIT DU 12 Dominik Moll (France)

CHRONIQUE D’UNE LIAISON PASSAGÈRE Emmanuel Mouret (France)

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

REBEL Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah (Belgium)

UN CERTAIN REGARD

PLUS QUE JAMAIS Emily Atef (Germany/France)

MEDITERRANEAN FEVER Maha Haj (Palestine)

LE BLEU DU CAFTAN Maryam Touzani (Morocco)

HARKA Lotfy Nathan (Tunisia – 1st film)

OUT OF COMPETITION

L’INNOCENT Louis Garrel (France)

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

MI PAIS IMAGINARIO Patricio Guzmán (Chile – Documentary)

THE VAGABONDS Doroteya Droumeva (Germany – 1st film)

RIPOSTE FÉMINISTE Marie Perennès, Simon Depardon (France – Documentary – 1st film)

RESTOS DO VENTO Tiago Guedes (Portugal)

LE PETIT NICOLAS QU’EST-CE QU’ON ATTEND POUR ÊTRE HEUREUX ? Amandine Fredon, Benjamin Massoubre (France – Animation – 1st film)