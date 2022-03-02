After a major 2019 with two of that respective year’s finest films, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood and Ad Astra, Brad Pitt is back in a major way this year. Before Damien Chazelle’s Babylon arrives at the tail end of 2022, he’ll be seen briefly in The Lost City and, in a leading role, he is getting into some heavy action with Bullet Train, which follows a group of assassins through a non-stop ride in Japan.

Directed by David Leitch (Atomic Blonde, Hobbs & Shaw), the film is based on Kōtarō Isaka’s novel and the first trailer has now arrived ahead of a July release. Also starring Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Masi Oka, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Hiroyuki Sanada, Karen Fukuhara, Bad Bunny, and Sandra Bullock, the preview paints a vibrant-colored, humorous actioner with quite a fun vehicle for our lead.

Watch below.

Bullet Train opens on July 15, 2022.