Let’s try this again. After being the first blockbuster to delay their release due to the pandemic, No Time to Die is now set for the usual Bond slot of a November release, arriving in the U.K. on November 12 and the U.S. on November 20. Marking the final James Bond outing from Daniel Craig, who has served as 007 for the longest in history, with fourteen years between his debut in 2006’s Casino Royale and now this film, the new trailer has now arrived.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and shot by Linus Sandgren (La La Land, First Man), the 25th Bond film is scripted by regulars Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, as well as Fukunaga and newcomer to the franchise, the brilliant Emmy-winning Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The cast also includes Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen.

Check out the trailer below, along with the theme by Billie Eilish.

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time to Die opens in U.K. on Nov 12 and the U.S. on Nov 20, 2020.