Following the premiere of her stellar first film of 2022, Both Sides of the Blade, we’re now just a few weeks away from the debut of Claire Denis’ The Stars at Noon. The adaptation of Denis Johnson’s 1986 novel follows a mysterious English businessman and headstrong American journalist who strike up a passionate romance in Nicaragua in 1984.

With Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn leading the cast, we’ve now learned more of the ensemble thanks to French distributor Ad Vitam. In their listings, they reveal that Benny Safdie plays a CIA agent while John C. Reilly plays an American boss.

Both actors were last seen on the big screen in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, though John C. Reilly’s role was uncredited and quite a fun easter egg to spot. Benny Safdie, who is currently shooting Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, is also working on a new directorial project with Josh Safdie that’s confirmed to reunite the brothers with Adam Sandler.

As we await the premiere of Denis’ latest work, which marks the director’s first Cannes competition selection since 1988’s Chocolat, check out the first stills below.

A24 will release Stars at Noon in the United States, but no release date is confirmed yet.