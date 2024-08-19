Cheap Thrills and Small Crimes director E.L. Katz director returned earlier this year, premiering his new action-horror feature Azrael, scripted by Simon Barrett (You’re Next, The Guest), at the 2024 South by Southwest Film Festival. Led by Samara Weaving, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Vic Carmen Sonne, IFC Films and Shudder picked it up for a theatrical release beginning September 27. Ahead of the release, the first trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “In a world in which no one speaks, a mysterious, devout community hunts down a young woman named Azrael (Samara Weaving) who has escaped their imprisonment. Recaptured by its ruthless leaders, she is to be sacrificed to pacify an evil which resides deep within the surrounding wilderness – but Azrael will stop at nothing to ensure her own freedom and survival. From the seeds of this gritty, relentless parable of sacrifice and salvation, comes an immersive, real-time, action horror tale from the visionary minds of Simon Barrett and E.L. Katz.”

See the trailer below.

Azrael opens in theaters on September 27.