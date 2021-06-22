Following up the one-two horror punch of Hereditary and Midsommar, Ari Aster is about to embark on production of his third feature, once again reteaming with A24. After it was revealed that Joaquin Phoenix would be leading the film, titled Disappointment Blvd., word has now come in on the rest of the main players.

Nathan Lane, Patti LuPone, Amy Ryan, and Kylie Rogers have joined the cast, Deadline reports. Described as “an intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time,” it’s not precisely known what genre the film may take, though Aster hinted he was working on a 4-hour “nightmare comedy.” Considering Lane and LuPone haven’t starred in too many films in the past decade, we’re very curious what Aster has cooked up for the stars, who have received much acclaim on Broadway.

With production set to begin next week in Montreal, rumors were circulating a few months ago that Meryl Streep was attached to the film, but that casting has yet to be confirmed. Phoenix will next be seen in Mike Mills’ C’mon, C’mon, Ridley Scott’s Kitbag, and a new project from Lynne Ramsay co-starring Rooney Mara.