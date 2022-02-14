For the ideal Valentine’s Day treat, our first look at Adrian Lyne’s long-awaited erotic thriller Deep Water has arrived. Starring former significant others Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, the film was once set for a theatrical release in the fall of 2020 but was continually pushed until eventually landing on Hulu, where it’ll arrive on March 18.

Adapted from Patricia Highsmith’s novel, Deep Water takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them. The brief teaser sees Lyne firmly back in Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal territory, cooking up just the kind of pulpy adult drama quite rare in today’s age.

Scripted by Zach Helm and Sam Levinson, Deep Water also features Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Kristen Connolly, Jacob Elordi, Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller, Devyn Tyler, and Jeff Pope.

Watch the teaser below: