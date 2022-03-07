With a release next week, the powers at be at Disney, 20th Century, and Hulu finally decided it was time to release the official trailer for Adrian Lyne’s long-awaited erotic thriller Deep Water, which stars former significant others Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. Marking the first feature in two decades from the Fatal Attraction director, this new preview has the ideal ingredients of the kind of slick, fun adult-geared entertainment that has been sorely lacking in Hollywood since Lyne’s heyday.

Adapted from Patricia Highsmith’s novel, Deep Water takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them. Scripted by Zach Helm and Sam Levinson, Deep Water also features Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Kristen Connolly, Jacob Elordi, Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller, Devyn Tyler, and Jeff Pope.

Watch the trailer below:

Deep Water arrives on Hulu on March 18.