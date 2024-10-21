As we get closer to the end of 2024 and various critics and voting bodies collate their year-end lists and ballots, the question of what is eligible for such selection often crops up. It’s become common practice for distributors to give a quiet, one-week awards-qualifying run divorced from the standard promotion a theatrical rollout will earn, instead saving that for a window early the following year.

To help keep better track of these releases, we’ve started a feature detailing films designated in this category. As we begin our year-end coverage in the coming months, here at The Film Stage we consider any feature that receives a one-week qualifying run in a U.S. theater to be a release in that year, so expect a number of these to be featured soon.

Check out the list, in chronological order based on the qualifying run, below. If you are a reader and spot a film getting a quiet awards-qualifying run or a distributor that would like your film to be considered for this list, reach out to [email protected] or @TheFilmStage.

Universal Language (Matthew Rankin)

Qualifying Run: Oct. 18-24 at Alpine Brooklyn in NYC

Theatrical Release: February 2025

No Other Land (Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor)

Qualifying Run: Nov. 1-7 at Film at Lincoln Center in NYC

Theatrical Release: Currently without distribution

Hard Truths (Mike Leigh)

Qualifying Run: Dec. 6-12 at Film at Lincoln Center in NYC

Theatrical Release: Opens Jan. 10

The Last Showgirl (Gia Coppola)

Qualifying Run: Dec. 13-19 in LA

Theatrical Release: Opens Jan. 10

Additional qualifying runs:

The Colors Within (Sept. 5; releases Jan. 24)

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (TBD; releases February TBD)

Better Man (Dec. 25; releases Jan. 17)

While these aren’t qualifying runs, here are a handful of films getting limited runs beginning in late December and will expand through January.

The Room Next Door (Dec. 20)

The Brutalist (Dec. 20)

Vermiglio (Dec. 25)

Santosh (Dec. 27)

Be sure to bookmark this page as we’ll update as new qualifying runs and late-December releases are added.