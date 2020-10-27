It’s a new era for Adam Sandler. Following up his highly acclaimed performance in last year’s Uncut Gems, the actor is returning to dramatic work in an upcoming film based on the novel The Spaceman of Bohemia by Jarsolav Kalfar.

Directed by Johan Renck, Sandler will play an astronaut who is on a mission to collect ancient dust. When his personal life begins to fall apart, he seeks out the advice of a creature on the ship, Deadline reports. See the Amazon synopsis of the novel below.

Orphaned as a boy, raised in the Czech countryside by his doting grandparents, Jakub Prochv°zka has risen from small-time scientist to become the country’s first astronaut. When a dangerous solo mission to Venus offers him both the chance at heroism he’s dreamt of, and a way to atone for his father’s sins as a Communist informer, he ventures boldly into the vast unknown. But in so doing, he leaves behind his devoted wife, Lenka, whose love, he realizes too late, he has sacrificed on the altar of his ambitions. Alone in Deep Space, Jakub discovers a possibly imaginary giant alien spider, who becomes his unlikely companion. Over philosophical conversations about the nature of love, life and death, and the deliciousness of bacon, the pair form an intense and emotional bond. Will it be enough to see Jakub through a clash with secret Russian rivals and return him safely to Earth for a second chance with Lenka?

Renck received an Emmy for his work directing HBO’s Chernobyl miniseries and the script will be adapted by Colby Day. Netflix will be distributing the film, continuing their multi-million partnership with Sandler. They recently released Hubie Halloween, which also stars Sandler, and have the sports project entitled Hustle on the docket.

Producers on the film include Channing Tatum, Peter Kiernan, and Michael Parets. As previously mentioned, Sandler is coming off a career-high following Uncut Gems, his collaboration with the Safdie Brothers which garnered the comedian an Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead and several critics awards and nominations.

Sandler’s next Netflix production Hustle, from We the Animals director Jeremiah Zagar, has also begun production. See the first snaps from the set below: