Following his massive hit Your Name. and follow-up Weathering with You, Japanese animator Makoto Shinkai is returning with his next creation this year. Suzume no Tojimari (roughly translated to Suzume’s Locking-Up), which is now set for a November release in Japan, has now unveiled its first teaser.

The brief preview introduces our title character as she unlocks a mysterious door, one of many that appear in the film, each containing disaster around the corner. Although no U.S. release has been confirmed yet, expect the film to show up on the festival circuit this fall, if not sooner.

See a loosely translated synopsis from the official site, along with the teaser and poster.