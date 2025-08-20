No matter that a child born the day after Edward Yang’s death will start college this month; the Taiwanese filmmaker’s stature has grown so much in the last 18 years that a Criterion release or restoration debut offers more excitement than almost any new cinema. This is, I think, the natural reward for work that grows with you and yields fresh wisdom each time through, making the 4K restoration of his final film Yi Yi––a movie that began this cinematic century and has rarely been matched 25 years on––an event. Following a debut at this year’s Cannes, it’ll begin (courtesy of Janus Films) a national roll-out on September 5 at Film at Lincoln Center, ahead of which is a new trailer showing off a bit of the work conducted by Pony Canyon, Inc.

Here’s the official synopsis: “The extraordinary, internationally embraced Yi Yi (A One and a Two . . .), directed by the late Taiwanese master Edward Yang, follows a middle-class family in Taipei over the course of one year, beginning with a wedding and ending with a funeral. Whether chronicling middle-age father NJ’s tentative flirtations with an old flame or precocious young son Yang-Yang’s attempts at capturing reality with his beloved camera, the filmmaker deftly imbues every gorgeous frame with a compassionate clarity. Warm, sprawling, and dazzling, this intimate epic is one of the undisputed masterworks of the new century.”

Watch the preview below: