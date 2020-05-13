After being delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Wong Kar-wai is now planning a production start on his next film Blossoms, marking his first feature since 2013’s The Grandmaster. Variety reports that the production company behind the film has rented China’s Hengdian World Studios from this May to March 2021, with production aiming to kick off this July.

We also got more clarification on the online series version of the same story. Wong will only be producing this 30-episode version, while Shen Yan will take directing duties on the project. The Wild Goose Lake star Hu Ge and actress Ma Yili were attached to this TV version, which was set to recently start production. It was hinted at, but not yet confirmed, that they will be the same actors for Wong’s version.

Based on Jin Yucheng’s novel, the story of Blossoms follows three Shanghai residents from the early ’60s, at the end of China’s Cultural Revolution, and through the ’90s. “Blossoms would be the third part of In The Mood for Love and 2046,” the director said last year.

Judging from the director’s usually extensive productions, and this 8-month one being no different, we imagine we won’t see Blossoms until 2022 at the earliest, but it’s good to hear it’s finally blooming.