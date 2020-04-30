As organizations have had to temporarily shut their doors due to the ongoing pandemic, it has given a more pertinent reason to look into their archive to see what treasures have been behind closed doors. The Minneapolis-based Walker Art Center, which has hosted masterclasses and film series in their Walker Cinema since 1990, has a wealth of riches in this regard and they are now posting never-before-published discussions from their archive.

Ranging from a talk earlier this year, just days after Bong Joon Ho made history with Parasite at the Oscars, the list also includes extensive conversations with Leos Carax, Abbas Kiarostami, Agnès Varda, Spike Lee, Werner Herzog (with Roger Ebert), Jane Campion, Apichatpong Weerasethakul, Jim Jarmusch, Stan Brakhage, and more. It’s a fascinating collection of newly published discussions, and there’s also much more to dig into when it comes to their archive, available here.

For those looking for the best film education from some of the finest filmmakers working today, along with a few sadly no longer with us, check out highlights below.

See the complete archive here.