Few directors have been more active during the pandemic than David Lynch. Along with giving a number of interviews, he’s been sharing his daily weather reports, and now he’s unveiled a new(-ish) short film. While the origins of the project, titled Fire (Pozar), date back to 2015 when it was shown at a few festivals (similar to his other recently-unveiled short), the Blue Velvet director has now premiered the animated film online.

Written, directed, and animated by Lynch, and also featuring music by his collaborator Marek Zebrowski, the director discussed the film with USC Music School. “The whole point of our experiment was that I would say nothing about my intentions and Marek would interpret the visuals in his own way,” he says. “So I say it was a great successful experiment, and I loved the composition Marek wrote for the Penderecki String Quartet.”

The composer added, “I thought it was a very melancholic film in a certain sense and also very poetic. Without trying to be too explicit, I tried to illustrate further what David was doing. For example, there is something that looks like a hailstorm and I used a lot of pizzicato, but I also used a soaring melodic line to add a lyrical element to it.”

See the short film below, along with Lynch’s recent 50-minute interview.