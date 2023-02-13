In the three years since Charlie Kaufman’s major 2020, which included the publication of his debut novel Antkind and the release of his first live-action film in over a decade, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, the writer-director hasn’t formally announced his next feature but he’s now released a new short. The 20-minute Jackals & Fireflies, shot by Blonde and BlacKkKlansman cinematographer Chayse Irvin on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra as part of a new campaign, is a lovely city symphony capturing modern-day New York City through the eyes of an observant, wistful protagonist.

Scripted by Eva H.D., who previously collaborated with Kaufman when her poem “bonedog” was featured in his last film, here’s the synopsis: “A woman wanders the streets of New York City, takes buses and trains, sits in bars and coffee shops, experiencing the city’s diverse neighborhoods, while thinking about her life, her loneliness, unrequited love. She finds moments of communion with various people she meets along the way and with the city itself.”

In an interview with IndieWire, where the short premiered following a theatrical debut at IFC Center, Kaufman also revealed that he’s written a screenplay that Ryan Gosling is in talks to star in and he’s also writing his next novel. Kaufman also adapted The Memory Police for Reed Morano, but we haven’t had any recent updates on that project.

Check out the short below, along with a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot.