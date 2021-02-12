A selection at TIFF, Sundance, and the forthcoming SXSW, Madeleine Sims-Fewer and Dusty Mancinelli’s rape revenge thriller Violation is now arriving on Shudder next month. Starring Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Anna Maguire, Jesse LaVercombe, and Obi Abili, the film weaves through multiple timelines to tell the story of fierce and deserved retribution after an unthinkable act. Ahead of the release, the first trailer has now arrived.

Jared Mobarak said in his TIFF review, “We’re often told growing up that every story has two sides so that we can learn how to put ourselves into another’s shoes and see whether actions we thought were harmless actually did cause harm. That doesn’t mean you can’t project the sentiments onto adult situations too, though. Especially when they deal with memory. Take Miriam (Madeleine Sims-Fewer) and Greta (Anna Maguire) for example—two sisters who used to do everything together in their youth. When the topic of teenage injustice first arrives in conversation, their anecdote is colored as Big Sis defending the honor of Little Sis. When it comes up a second time, however, Greta reminds Miriam that she specifically asked her not to do what she did because of the consequences that did ultimately arise.”

Watch the trailer below.

Violation arrives on Shudder on March 25.