One of the most acclaimed films of the year, Alexander Nanau’s verité documentary Collective was recently named Romania’s contender for Best International Film ahead of a U.S. release next month. The TIFF, Venice, Sundance, New Directors/New Films, and True/False selection dives deep into a political scandal following a deadly nightclub fire, uncovered by a group of investigative journalists. Ahead of a release by Magnolia Pictures, the first trailer and poster have now arrived.

“The hospital corruption and subsequent government cover up in Collective took place in Romania,” said Nanau. “Yet this is not just a local story. There is a universality that is even more relevant post Covid. Government corruption is sadly all too familiar across the world and the need to safeguard social justice and press freedom feels more urgent than ever. These are freedoms that have been compromised lately around the world. There could not be a more important time to bring this film to an international audience.”

Vikram Murthi said in our review, “Part journalism procedural and part depressing exposé, Alexander Nanau’s verité documentary Collective examines the institutional corruption at the heart of the Romanian health care sector. The existence of such organized malfeasance will come as no surprise to anyone who has seen any of the Romanian New Wave films that touch on the country’s nightmarish bureaucracy. But, really, any sentient human being living in the western world won’t be blindsided by the fact that for-profit industries cuts corners or that government officials outright lie to the press about various wrongdoings. Many Americans, currently living through an epistemological crisis of staggering proportions, are now slowly inured to such ugly realities.”

Collective opens on November 20.