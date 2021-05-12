A selection at Cannes Film Festival and TIFF last year, François Ozon’s tragic romance Summer of 85 will now arrive in U.S. theaters perfectly timed with the summer season. Starring Félix Lefebvre and Benjamin Voisin as lovers in Normandy, Music Box Films has now released the U.S. trailer and poster.

In our summer preview, Joshua Encinias said, François Ozon’s Summer of 85 has the sex, intrigue, and death that Call Me By Your Name left on the cutting room floor. Adapted from Aidan Chambers’ 1982 novel Dance on My Grave, the film stars Félix Lefebvre and Benjamin Voisin as summer lovers who meet in Le Tréport when Alexis’s boat capsizes and almost drowns before being rescued by David. Shot on 16mm film and dappled in neon light, Summer of 85 asks if our relationships with others primarily exist in our minds. But it’s more sexy, gay, and fun than the concept lets on.” Meanwhile, Christopher Schobert was more mixed at TIFF, saying in his review, “It’s a visually lovely, occasionally heartfelt trifle that fails as a compelling drama and can verge on self-parody. “

Watch the new trailer below.

Summer of 85 arrives in theaters on June 18.