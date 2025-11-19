Returning to Cannes Film Festival this year, where they picked up the Best Screenplay prize, Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne’s moving drama Young Mothers was selected as Belgium’s Oscar entry. Ahead of a January 9 release from Music Box Films, the new trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “In a shelter in Liège, Belgium, a group of young women face the challenges and exhilaration of motherhood. Looking ahead to an uncertain future, the underage mothers aspire to break free of the past and not repeat the cycles of neglect, abuse, and abandonment that have defined their young lives. Jessica grew up in a foster family, and must understand why her biological mother could not keep her. Perla wrestles with the unreliability of her boyfriend, and confronts the possibility that she may need to raise her child alone. Julie has a more stable partner, but cannot imagine parenthood until she overcomes her drug habit once and for all. And Ariane must protect her baby at all costs, with the daunting recognition that her home may not be safe for her daughter. Winner of the Best Screenplay prize at Cannes, the latest film from master directors Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne (Rosetta; Two Days, One Night), Young Mothers is a delicate and hopeful study of women on the brink of new life.”

Rory O’Connor said in his review, “The new film from Jean Pierre and Luc Dardenne is much like the others. The actors are mostly non-professional; the locations are real; the themes are sociological; the mood is often tense. The subject of their latest is unplanned pregnancies and the options made available for young French women who feel that their situation, whether exterior or interior, might not be suited for raising a child. What gives The Young Mother‘s Home an edge is how it approaches the topic in a country where abortions are available, affordable, and relatively socially acceptable.”

