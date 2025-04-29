While the critical support and general adoration for the Dardennes’ naturalistic style has unfortunately fallen out of favor in recent years, the Belgian brothers are back with a film premiering in competition at the Cannes Film Festival next month. The Young Mothers’ Home (Jeunes mères in France) is written, directed, and produced by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne and will arrive in French cinemas just after the festival on May 23. Ahead of the premiere and release, the first trailer and poster have arrived.

The 105-minute film, which stars Babette Verbeek, Elsa Houben, Janaïna Halloy Fokan, Lucie Laruelle, and Samia Hilmi, follows five young mothers (Jessica, Perla, Julie, Naïma, and Ariane) and their children, all housed in a center for young mothers. The five teenagers hope to achieve a better life for themselves and their children.

Watch the trailer below, with English subtitles by clicking the gear menu and selecting auto-translate, then English.