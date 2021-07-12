Some years since Cemetery of Splendour has Apichatpong Weerasethakul returned, this time under two unusual conditions: in English and with a movie star before the camera. The film, of course, is Memoria, debuting at the Cannes Film Festival this week after years of anticipation, scant information, and nothing but a handful of stills.

Almost anything we see from it would thus be a surprise, but the first trailer—perhaps misleadingly, granted—sells Apichatpong in something resembling suspense mode, a series of haunting Tilda Swinton like some haunted-house apparition. Those long, contemplative jungle shot, again, somewhat bely the prospect, but who cares either way? Apichatpong is back not a moment too soon.

Watch below: