Unless you’re a major studio or willing to pay for a rent-spiked ski lodge––and even then––few festivals ring more exclusive than Telluride, which has the distinction / misfortune of firing the starting gun for fall festivals and that ever-deleterious phenomenon we call “Oscar buzz.” Their 2024 lineup nevertheless features some films of note: Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson’s Rumours; Alain Guiraudie’s Misericordia; Payal Kapadia’s All That We Imagine as Light; Sean Baker’s Anora; and Alfonso Cuarón’s Apple series Disclaimer.
On a repertory end, Kenneth Lonergan’s been anointed this year’s Guest Director and has programmed the following: Arch of Triumph (Lewis Milestone, U.S., 1948), Barry Lyndon (Stanley Kubrick, U.K.-U.S., 1975), Doctor Zhivago (David Lean, U.K.-Italy-U.S., 1965), Grand Hotel (Edmund Goulding, U.S., 1932), and My Darling Clementine (John Ford, U.S., 1946). And Telluride’s 2024 Special Medallion goes to Les Films du Losange, who will represent Misericordia and have their history celebrated with the following screenings: Beauty and the Beast (Jean Cocteau, France, 1946); Charles, Dead or Alive (Alain Tanner, Switzerland, 1969) presented by Alfonso Cuarón; Fly (Christina Clusiau, Shaul Schwarz, U.S., 2024); Hindle Wakes (Maurice Elvey, U.K., 1927) with live musical accompaniment by Donald Sosin; and Prince of Broadway (Sean Baker, U.S., 2008).
Find the line-up below:
- “All We Imagine as Light” (d. Payal Kapadia, France-India-Netherlands-Luxembourg, 2024)
- “Anora” (d. Sean Baker, U.S., 2024)
- “Apocalypse in the Tropics” (d. Petra Costa, Brazil-U.S.-Denmark, 2024)
- “Better Man” (d. Michael Gracey, Australia, 2024)
- “Bird” (d. Andrea Arnold, U.K., 2024)
- “Blink” (d. Daniel Roher, Edmund Stenson, U.S.-Canada, 2024)
- “Carville: Winning is Everything, Stupid!” (d. Matt Tyrnauer, U.S., 2024)
- “Conclave” (d. Edward Berger, U.K., 2024)
- “Disclaimer” (d. Alfonso Cuarón, U.K.-U.S., 2024)
- “Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight” (d. Embeth Davidtz, South Africa, 2024)
- “Emilia Pérez” (d. Jacques Audiard, France, 2024)
- “In Waves and War” (d. Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk, U.S., 2024)
- “Jean Cocteau” (d. Lisa Immordino Vreeland, U.S., 2024)
- “Leonardo Da Vinci” (d. Ken Burns, Sarah Burns, David McMahon, U.S., 2024)
- “Maria” (d. Pablo Larraín, Germany-Italy-U.S.-Hungary-France-Greece, 2024)
- “Martha” (d. R.J. Cutler, U.S., 2024)
- “Memoir of a Snail” (d. Adam Elliot, Australia, 2024)
- “Misericordia” (d. Alain Guiraudie, France-Spain-Portugal, 2024)
- “Nickel Boys” (d. RaMell Ross, U.S., 2024)
- “No Other Land” (d. Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham, Hamdan Ballal, Rachel Szor, Palestine-Norway, 2024)
- “One to One: John & Yoko” (d. Kevin Macdonald, U.K., 2024)
- “Piece by Piece” (d. Morgan Neville, U.S., 2024)
- “Santosh” (d. Sandhya Suri, U.K.-Germany-France, 2024)
- “Saturday Night” (d. Jason Reitman, U.S., 2024)
- “Separated” (d. Errol Morris, U.S., 2024)
- “September 5” (d. Tim Fehlbaum, Germany, 2024)
- “Social Studies” (d. Lauren Greenfield, U.S., 2024)
- “The End” (d. Joshua Oppenheimer, Ireland-Germany-Italy-Sweden-Denmark-U.K., 2024)
- “The Friend” (d. David Siegel, Scott McGehee, U.S., 2024)
- “The Outrun” (d. Nora Fingscheidt, U.K.-Germany, 2024)
- “The Piano Lesson” (d. Malcolm Washington, U.S., 2024)
- “The Seed of the Sacred Fig” (d. Mohammad Rasoulof, Germany-France-Iran, 2024)
- “The White House Effect” (d. Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk, Pedro Kos, U.S., 2024)
- “Will & Harper” (d. Josh Greenbaum, U.S., 2024)
- “Zurawski v Texas” (d. Maisie Crow, Abbie Perrault, U.S., 2024)