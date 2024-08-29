Unless you’re a major studio or willing to pay for a rent-spiked ski lodge––and even then––few festivals ring more exclusive than Telluride, which has the distinction / misfortune of firing the starting gun for fall festivals and that ever-deleterious phenomenon we call “Oscar buzz.” Their 2024 lineup nevertheless features some films of note: Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson’s Rumours; Alain Guiraudie’s Misericordia; Payal Kapadia’s All That We Imagine as Light; Sean Baker’s Anora; and Alfonso Cuarón’s Apple series Disclaimer.

On a repertory end, Kenneth Lonergan’s been anointed this year’s Guest Director and has programmed the following: Arch of Triumph (Lewis Milestone, U.S., 1948), Barry Lyndon (Stanley Kubrick, U.K.-U.S., 1975), Doctor Zhivago (David Lean, U.K.-Italy-U.S., 1965), Grand Hotel (Edmund Goulding, U.S., 1932), and My Darling Clementine (John Ford, U.S., 1946). And Telluride’s 2024 Special Medallion goes to Les Films du Losange, who will represent Misericordia and have their history celebrated with the following screenings: Beauty and the Beast (Jean Cocteau, France, 1946); Charles, Dead or Alive (Alain Tanner, Switzerland, 1969) presented by Alfonso Cuarón; Fly (Christina Clusiau, Shaul Schwarz, U.S., 2024); Hindle Wakes (Maurice Elvey, U.K., 1927) with live musical accompaniment by Donald Sosin; and Prince of Broadway (Sean Baker, U.S., 2008).

Find the line-up below: