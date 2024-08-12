Just crossing the $90 million mark at the worldwide box office (with over $71 million in the U.S. alone), it’s safe to say Osgood Perkins’ Longlegs is one of the bonafide successes of the year. NEON is now reuniting with the director on a feature he already shot earlier this year and will arrive next February.

The Monkey, based on Stephen King’s 1980 short story, stars Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, Elijah Wood, Christian Convery, Colin O’Brien, Rohan Campbell, and Sarah Levy. Ahead of a February 21, 2025 release, NEON attached the teaser trailer ahead of Cuckoo this past weekend and now it has made its way online.

“It’s gonna feel more like Misery or Creepshow or Gremlins or American Werewolf. It couldn’t be less like Longlegs. To me, if you’re gonna make a movie about a toy monkey, you can be serious about it. But so much of King is funny and nostalgic feeling. So we tried to make a movie that felt a little bit more like something from the late ’80s – ’90s. It’s sorta like, if Robert Zemeckis had just like a little bit of acid and made a Stephen King picture about a monkey toy,” the director told Bloody Disgusting.

Perkins also shot another feature for NEON, the Tatiana Maslany-led single location thriller Keeper, but we’ll have to wait for more details on that. In the meantime, check out the teaser below for Perkins’ next feature.