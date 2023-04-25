Director Joaquín del Paso’s sophomore feature The Hole in the Fence, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival, provides a unique take on a Lord of the Flies-like set-up. The harrowing Mexican-Polish thriller, scored by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein (Stranger Things), follows a group of boys at a religious summer camp as they receive intense training, but their journey turns more disturbing when they discover a hole in the fence. Picked up by Altered Innocence, the film is set for a theatrical release on May 26 and we’re pleased to debut the exclusive U.S. trailer.

Here’s the full synopsis: “At a secluded exclusive summer camp in the Mexican countryside, under the watchful eyes of their adult guardians, boys from a prestigious private school receive physical, moral and religious training to turn them into tomorrow’s elite. The discovery of a hole in the fence sets in motion a chain of disturbing events as the boys devolve into a Lord of the Flies-like mob mentality that creates and spreads hysteria in this profoundly disturbing coming-of-age drama that unravels like a horror movie while drawing on actual events.”

See the exclusive trailer and poster below.

The Hole in the Fence opens in theaters on May 26.