Werner Herzog has revealed he’s part of the voice cast of Bong Joon Ho’s forthcoming animated feature, according to Variety. The fully CGI animation is a deep-sea adventure, featuring creatures and humans, specifically following an invertebrate deep-sea fish who believes he’s suffering from spinal disk herniation. One can learn more here about the project.

Peter Greenaway has begun shooting his untitled new feature in Lucca, Italy, with Dustin Hoffman, Helen Hunt, and Sofia Boutella leading the story “of an intelligent man whose final big adventure is intended to be his death. He wants to make it elegant and sensible. Tidy, with as few loose ends as possible,” Deadline reports.

Following up Last Night in Soho, Edgar Wright has set his next feature with the long-in-development Paramount remake of The Running Man, with Glen Powell set to star, Deadline notes, reportedly beating out the likes of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth. The Stephen King adaptation, first adapted in 1987 with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead, follows Ben Richards, “a desperate man who participates in violent reality show called The Running Man in order to win enough money to revive his gravely ill daughter. The show follows Richards being chased by numerous hunters sent to kill him.”

Paul Walter Hauser will star as Chris Farley in a new biopic directed by Josh Gad, produced by Lorne Michaels, and scripted by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, adapting The Chris Farley Show: A Biography in Three Acts. Deadline reports Farley’s family has blessed the project, drawing from the book written by Farley’s brother Tom Farley Jr. and Tanner Colby.

Radio Silence aka Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillet, and Chad Villella will direct a robot comedy starring Andy Samberg and scripted by Andrew Lanham, Deadline reports. They also note Emma Stone will star in a new feature helmed by her husband Dave McCary and scripted by Patrick Kang and Michael Levin.

Colin Farrell will lead a new feature from All Quiet on the Western Front director Edward Berger. Reteaming with Netflix, The Ballad of a Small Player is scripted by Rowan Joffe, based on Lawrence Osborne’s novel following “a high-stakes gambler who decides to lay low in Macau after his past and debts catch up with him. Along the way he encounters a kindred spirit who might just hold the key to his salvation,” Deadline reports. Production begins later this year, around the time Berger will debut his next feature Conclave debuts.

The return of the 28 Days Later franchise is starting to take shape. With Danny Boyle set to direct 28 Years Later, the first film in a new franchise, Deadline reports Nia DaCosta (Candyman) will shoot the follow-up directly after. Both films will be scripted by Alex Garland.