After Parasite took the world by storm, news emerged that Bong Joon Ho would embark on a Korean animation with the production company 4th Creative Party, who have worked on visual effects for The Host, Snowpiercer, Okja, Oldboy, Stoker, and The Handmaiden. The fully CGI animation was reported to be a deep-sea adventure, featuring creatures and humans, specifically following an invertebrate deep-sea fish who believes he’s suffering from spinal disk herniation. However, with the director jumping to Mickey 17 it’s been radio silence on the project––until now.

Korean news outlets are reporting the film is continuing production and will be the most expensive Korean film ever made, with a budget of 70 billion won, roughly $52.6 million in USD. Backed and distributed by CJ ENM in Korea, they are reportedly in discussions with Sony Pictures to release the film worldwide.

In another intriguing update, the outlet is reporting Mickey 17––recently moved by WB from a March 29 release to now a TBD undated slot––will be released in the second half of the year, which means a fall festival run could be in store. With this additional time, Bong will work on the post-production for the animation in the first half of the year, collaborating with Parasite and Burning cinematographer Hong Kyung-pyo on the visual lighting approach to the film.

Bong’s most recent public appearance was a call for a probe by South Korean authorities into the death of Parasite star Lee Sun-kyun, who committed suicide in December after being investigated for drug consumption. Watch his statement below.