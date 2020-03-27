Since we’re all going to be spending a little more time at home for a while, Cinephile and The Film Stage are proud to present Cinephile Game Night, a twice-weekly livestream series that aims to bring some attention to film-related charities (and beyond) during the COVID-19 crisis.

Each evening will feature The Film Stage crew and a rotating roster of special guests as we test our knowledge of movie trivia in this online version, adapted for our current self-isolated times. With each show lasting about an hour, we’ll square off and play a few rounds of Cinephile: A Card Game, including Filmography, Movie-Actor, and Six Degrees. Viewers are invited to tune in and follow along with the cinema-related fun! Each night, we’ll feature a relief fund or charity to spotlight with some incentives to be announced for those that watch and donate.

Watch the official premiere this Saturday night March 29th at 9pm EST / 6pm PST featuring Katie Walsh (LA Times, Tribune Agency) and Jordan Hoffman (Guardian, TV Guide), along with The Film Stage’s Jordan Raup, Conor O’Donnell, Dan Mecca, and Cinephile creator Cory Everett. If you can’t make it at the exact time, each show will also be able to view after, and we’ll update with links in this post. In the meantime, check out the first dates below.

Watch on The Film Stage Facebook page.

Schedule

Night One with Special Guests Katie Walsh and Jordan Hoffman (Saturday, March 29 at 9pm EST)

Night Two featuring IndieWire vs. The Film Stage (Wednesday, April 1 at 9pm EST)

Night Three – Special Guests TBD (Saturday, April 4 at 9pm EST)

Night Four & Beyond – Dates to Come!

Stay tuned for more dates and follow us on Twitter for the latest updates.