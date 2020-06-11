This spring here at The Film Stage we partnered with Cinephile to present Cinephile Game Night, a livestream series on Twitter that aims to bring attention and support to charities supporting the film community and beyond. We’re now excited to announce our summer lineup, featuring The Big Picture podcast, the Unspooled podcast, Pajiba, ScreenCrush, Battleship Pretension, Bright Wall/Dark Room, Vidiots, and more.

Each evening features The Film Stage crew, including Jordan Raup, Conor O’Donnell, Dan Mecca, and Cinephile creator Cory Everett, and a rotating roster of special guests as we test our knowledge of movie trivia in this online version, adapted for our current self-isolated times. With each show lasting about an hour, we’ll square off and play a few rounds of Cinephile: A Card Game, including Filmography, Movie-Actor, and Six Degrees.

Viewers are invited to tune in and follow along with the cinema-related fun! Each night, we’ll feature a relief fund or charity to spotlight. If you are viewing and donate, send us a screenshot tagged #CinephileGameNight and you’ll be entered for a chance to win the Ultimate Cinephile Prize Pack.

See the gallery of prizes below, including Cinephile: A Card Game, Leave Her To Heaven Criterion Collection Blu-ray, Jordan Peele’s The Pieces of Us book, Peter Jackson’s King Kong Production Diaries box set, Have Yourself A Movie Little Christmas book signed by Alonso Duralde, Best. Movie. Year. Ever.: How 1999 Blew Up The Big Screen book signed by author Brian Raftery, Rotten Movies We Love: Cult Classics, Underrated Gems and Films So Bad They’re Good book, exclusive The Flop House podcast merch, Badass Cinema Shirt, AGFA tote bag, Birth.Movies.Death. magazine, Alamo Drafthouse ticket and food vouchers, The Irishman: The Making of The Movie book and more!

Tune into each show on The Film Stage Twitter feed. If you can’t make it at the exact time, each show will also be able to view after, and we’ll update with videos in this post.

Upcoming Shows

Night 20 – Monday June 15 at 9pm ET

Special Guests: Demi Adejuyigbe (Everything’s Great, Gilmore Guys podcast), Kevin T. Porter (Gilmore Guys podcast, Good Christian Fun podcast), Mia Vicino (Willamette Week), Gabe Gundacker (Our Cartoon President)

Featured Fund: Black Trans Protestors Emergency Fund

Night 21 – Wednesday June 17 at 9pm ET

Bright Wall/Dark Room vs. The Film Stage

Special Guests: Ethan Warren, Chad Perman, Fran Hoepfner, Carrie Courogen, Zosha Millman, Veronica Fitzpatrick, Forrest Cardamenis, Jeva Lange

Featured Fund: TBA

Night 22 – Saturday June 20 at 9pm ET

ScreenCrush x Battleship Pretension vs. The Film Stage

Special Guests: Matt Singer (ScreenCrush), Josh Spiegel (ScreenCrush), David Bax (Battleship Pretension), Tyler Smith (Battleship Pretension), Scott Nye (Battleship Pretension), Alex Heeney (Seventh Row)

Featured Fund: TBA

Night 23 – Wednesday June 24 at 9pm ET

Unspooled podcast vs. The Film Stage

Special Guests: Paul Scheer (Unspooled podcast, How Did This Get Made? podcast), Amy Nicholson (Unspooled podcast, Zoom podcast), Josh Richmond (Unspooled podcast), Devon Bryant (Unspooled podcast)

Featured Fund: Alamo Family Fund

Night 24 – Thursday June 25 at 9pm ET

The Big Picture podcast vs. The Film Stage

Special Guests: Sean Fennessey (The Big Picture podcast, The Ringer), Amanda Dobbins (The Big Picture, The Ringer), Chris Ryan (The Watch podcast, The Ringer)

Featured Fund: TBA

Night 25 – Saturday June 27 at 5pm ET

Vidiots vs. The Film Stage

Special Guests: Clay Keller (Vidiots Trivia, Screen Drafts), Ryan Marker (Vidiots Trivia, Screen Drafts), Robbie McCluskey (Vidiots Trivia), Kate Hagen (The Black List), Lauren Brown (The Black List), Marya E. Gates (Netflix), Marie Bardi

Featured Fund: Vidiots Foundation

Night 26 – Wednesday July 1 at 9pm ET

Special Guests: Angela Watercutter (WIRED), Carrie Wittmer (Vulture, Elle), Carrie Courogen (Bright Wall Dark Room), Emmy Potter (Consequence of Sound), Jourdain Searles (Vanity Fair, Vogue), Karen Kemmerle (Decider)

Featured Fund: TBA

Night 27 – Thursday July 9 at 9pm ET

Pajiba vs. The Film Stage

Special Guests: Kristy Puchko (Pajiba, IGN), Dustin Rowles (Pajiba), Tori Preston (Pajiba), Roxana Hadadi (Pajiba, Bright Wall Dark Room), Ciara Wardlow (Reject Nation, Pajiba), Max Evry (ComingSoon.net)

Featured Fund: TBA

Check back for more games to be announced soon! Catch up on past episodes here.

